DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.7876

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9578208

CODE: LESU LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 155714 EQS News ID: 1328333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)