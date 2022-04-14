DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

14-Apr-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5658

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4886136

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

