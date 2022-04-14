DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD (ASIC LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD
DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.5655
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1713370
CODE: ASIC LN
ISIN: LU1900069136
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900069136 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIC LN Sequence No.: 155724 EQS News ID: 1328353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328353&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)