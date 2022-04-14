DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 131.4651

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4591584

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

