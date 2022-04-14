DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABE LN) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Europe Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.5368

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 868500

CODE: EABE LN

ISIN: LU2198884491

