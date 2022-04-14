DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 255.0276

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1996157

CODE: CG1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 155758 EQS News ID: 1328421 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)