DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK
DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 236.1296
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 318453
CODE: CU1
ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)
