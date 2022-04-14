DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 19772.9506

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 305515

CODE: JPNY

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 155780 EQS News ID: 1328465 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)