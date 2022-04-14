DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.727

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28535461

CODE: AASU

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 155792 EQS News ID: 1328489 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

