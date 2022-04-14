DJ AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.3563

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4718175

CODE: CNEU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 155814 EQS News ID: 1328533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)