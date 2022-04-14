DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 563.9864

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 372611

CODE: CN1

