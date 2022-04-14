DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 589.4832

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040

CODE: SMRU

ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 155774 EQS News ID: 1328453 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

