DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) 14-Apr-2022 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 236.1181

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7542883

CODE: CMU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 155771 EQS News ID: 1328447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)