In line with its continued policy of global expansion, the prominent online financial broker has opened an office in the UAE

FxPro, an internationally recognized online broker specializing in multiple asset classes, has opened a new office in Dubai. With the aim of better serving its clients and partners in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the new office is an important step in building new connections.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005506/en/

Leading Online Broker FxPro Opens Representative Office in Dubai (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is an exciting milestone in the company's history," FxPro CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis says. "The office helps us to meet the needs of our clients and partners in the region, who can attend meetings and stay up-to-date on all the latest trends and developments in the global financial markets."

Six Asset Classes, 24/7 Crypto Trading

Founded in 2006, FxPro has made a name for itself on the international stage as one of the world's top online brokers. "In the 16 years since its establishment, FxPro has gained the trust of hundreds of thousands of clients from across the globe," Charalambos Psimolophitis asserts, "including many from the MENA region."

Specializing in six asset classes (forex, corporate shares, spot indices, futures, metals and energies), FxPro recently added CFDs on more than 2,000 leading company stocks, including such heavyweights as Virgin Galactic, Game Stop and AMD. Providing clients with access to top-tier liquidity and advanced trade execution, it also offers a platform for 24/7 cryptocurrency trading.

FxPro partners also have access to a user-friendly online portal, where they can benefit from real-time analytics on lucrative trade opportunities. "Our partners have come to enjoy even more favourable conditions for attracting clients who actively trade, regardless of initial deposit sizes," the CEO explains.

An Expanding Global Presence

Along with its new Dubai location, FxPro also has offices in London, Cyprus, Monaco and the Bahamas. Already serving retail and institutional clients in more than 170 countries worldwide, the company nevertheless has ambitious plans for further expansion.

According to Psimolophitis, the new office in the UAE serves to confirm FxPro's commitment to serving the MENA region. "Our team in Dubai remains on standby to provide our valued clients and partners with whatever support they need," he says, "both online and off."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005506/en/

Contacts:

Elsy Rayess e.rayess@fxpro.com +971 (0) 507096206