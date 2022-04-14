Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 11:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (170/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that High Coast Distillery AB (publ), company
registration number 556729-2593, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that High Coast Distillery AB (publ), applies for admission to trading
of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be April 21, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:          HIGHCO B        
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       3630039         
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0003848613      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        255127         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556729-2593       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code      Name     
----------------------------
To be updated To be updated
----------------------------
To be updated To be updated
----------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.