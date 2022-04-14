Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of High Coast Distillery AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (170/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that High Coast Distillery AB (publ), company registration number 556729-2593, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that High Coast Distillery AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 21, 2022. Shares Short name: HIGHCO B ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 3630039 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0003848613 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 255127 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556729-2593 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------- To be updated To be updated ---------------------------- To be updated To be updated ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.