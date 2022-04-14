

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields steadied amid bets that U.S. inflation may have peaked.



Investors await the outcome of a ECB policy meeting land President Christine Lagarde's press conference later in the day for cues on the path of monetary policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 6,564 after finishing marginally higher on Wednesday.



Publicis Groupe shares fell nearly 2 percent. The advertising holding company, which owns agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Zenith, said it took a loss of about $94 million as a result of its exit from Russia operations.



Birkin bag maker Hermes rose more than 1 percent after its quarterly sales beat estimates, despite headwinds.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de