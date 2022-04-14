- (PLX AI) - Wells Fargo Q1 net income USD 3,700 million vs. estimate USD 3,200 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.88 vs. estimate USD 0.83
- • CEO says credit quality remained strong and our results included a $1.1 billion pre-tax reduction in the allowance for credit losses
- • While we will likely see an increase in credit losses from historical lows, we should be a net beneficiary as we will benefit from rising rates, we have a strong capital position, and our lower expense base creates greater margins from which to invest: CEO
