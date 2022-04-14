During the first eight months of FY22, Nanoco has begun to scale-up its programme to deliver nanomaterials to its major European customer. It also made good progress in its legal action against Samsung for wilful infringement of its IP, with a positive sentiment from the oral hearing in the inter partes reviews (IPRs) of the five patents in the case. Importantly, revenues from customer projects combined with continued cost saving initiatives extend the cash runway for nanomaterial development and scale-up activities from calendar H222 into calendar H123, at which point there should be good visibility of both potential production orders and the outcome of the patent litigation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...