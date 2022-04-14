Featuring industry leaders, investment community representatives and emerging companies

In "Innovations in Neuromodulation," the International Neuromodulation Society (INS) brings together industry leaders, innovators and investors May 22 to discuss commercialization from a global perspective.

This sixth educational event by the INS for the neuromodulation innovation and investment community will highlight presenters' perspectives on innovation advantages and challenges in their respective locales.

The day includes:

Presentations by emerging companies, including:

BIOS Health Neuromod Devices Limited Spark Biomedical MicroTransponder Inc. NXTSTIM Synergia Medical SA Neuroelectrics RebrAIn Thermaquil, Inc.

Neuromodulation without Borders INS President Dr. Marc Russo, conjoint associate professor, University of Newcastle School of Biomedical Sciences; and President-Elect Dr. Konstantin Slavin, professor, University of Illinois at Chicago Department of Neurosurgery

Neuromodulation from the Ground Up: Bootstrapping a Pandemic electroCore Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Staats

How to Marshal Resources when you are Outside the USA Neuroelectrics CEO Ana Maiques

Conducting Trials in Latin America and Asia, Challenges and Pitfalls Medtronic Vice President of Clinical Research Sudha Iyer, Ph.D.

The Benefits of a Medtech Precinct Richard Nash, BioInduction board advisor

Innovative Solutions to Startup Funding? Florian Haupt, partner, TruVenturo GmbH; CEO Ana Maiques; Jason Hannon, Mainstay Medical CEO

How Can we Shorten the Commercialization Pathway? Richard Nash; Erika Ross, Ph.D., director, applied research, Abbott Neuromodulation; Jason Hannon

Networking with medical device industry leaders and emerging therapy innovators

The talks precede scientific sessions at the INS 15th World Congress. "Neuromodulation: From Scientific Theory to Revolutionary Therapy" in Barcelona, Spain, May 23 26, 2022, with comprehensive tracks on all neuromodulation therapies: https://ins-congress.com/

About the International Neuromodulation Society

The nonprofit International Neuromodulation Society presents up-to-date information about the full breadth of neuromodulation therapies through its website, its journal Neuromodulation: Technology at the Neural Interface, regional scientific meetings, and the biennial INS World Congress.

