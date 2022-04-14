MarketStar, the global leader in outsourced sales and B2B revenue acceleration, has secured a location for their EMEA headquarters in Dublin's Central Park business district. The company plans to create up to 300 new jobs over the next 3 years, bringing its Dublin-based team to 500 people by 2025. The commitment to this larger presence in Dublin further strengthens MarketStar's international capabilities and delivery model built for clients that are focused on growth and scaling globally.

Founded in 1988, MarketStar now employs more than 1,750 employees worldwide, with its global headquarters in Ogden, Utah U.S.A. In 2019, MarketStar acquired Product2Market, a leading Irish inside sales and sales development agency based in Dublin. The expansion of the European headquarters in Dublin, following the integration of Product2Market, has positioned MarketStar as a strong global leader in sales and revenue acceleration, and a business destination for Dublin's talented workforce. At the time of the P2M acquisition, there were 100 employees in Dublin. Since that time, MarketStar has doubled the number of jobs and revenue based in Dublin. The company joins world-leading brands like Salesforce, Bank of America, Mastercard, and others in Dublin's Central Park community, which also includes apartments, retail space, dining, and lodging.

Welcoming the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said, "This is fantastic news from MarketStar, I am happy the company has found a home in Dublin's Central Park for its new EMEA Headquarters and will be creating an incredible 300 new jobs over the next 3 years. It is a remarkable expansion that will bring the company's total workforce here to 500 by 2025. MarketStar is a global leader in its field, and this new HQ will provide a great platform to highlight our highly skilled workforce to the world. I wish the team every success with their new Dublin office."

"Establishing Dublin as our EMEA headquarters marks an exciting milestone in our overall growth strategy, solidifying our commitment to the European market and strengthening our global sales capabilities," said Keith Titus, President and CEO of MarketStar. "We will continue to thoughtfully expand our global footprint, and this new Central Park facility enables MarketStar to work from a position of strength in the European market to enable growth for our clients and employees."

MarketStar represents a wide range of clients across many verticals and industries, with vast breadth and depth in the technology and cloud software spaces. The outsourced solutions MarketStar provides include lead development and customer acquisition through direct selling programs, partner recruitment, enablement, and high-end partner support via indirect channel motions, and customer success solutions that include customer onboarding, renewals, and account management. Currently, the Dublin headquarters provides client coverage in Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said "Ireland has a proven track record of being an attractive location for global BPO companies looking to access a well-established talent pool to serve a growing client base in the EMEA region. I wish the team well in their new office building and offer the company the ongoing support of IDA Ireland."

ABOUT MARKETSTAR

Through outsourced customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold, and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has more than 1,750 employees worldwide, with more than 200 currently based in Dublin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005269/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Unsworth

MarketStar

435-659-8494

Lindsey.unsworth@marketstar.com