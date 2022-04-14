Acoustech Systems Awarded Aerospace and Defense Contract for Revolutionary Machining Solution

Acoustech Technology Easily and Affordably Upgrades Legacy Machining Equipment To Improve Machining Operations

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Acoustech Systems, a pioneer in ultrasonic assisted machining, has received a significant contract award from one of the world's largest Aerospace and Defense contractors. Acoustech's solution was selected after evaluating results against dozens of other conventional tooling and ultrasonic machining providers. Testing results showed that Acoustech's N-Series product delivered superior performance for the customer's challenging machining application.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Acoustech Systems, explained, "Industrial manufacturing processes are often complex, with many factors influencing the quality of results. Our revolutionary system uses ultrasonic energy to reduce cycle times and increase productivity, while achieving better surface finish when machining hard and brittle, advanced materials."

Acoustech's ultrasonic tool holders are easily retrofitted to virtually any CNC machine equipment and require limited training to operate. The use of ultrasonic vibrations at very high speeds can improve machining performance and extend tool life while creating more production capacity in resource-constrained environments.

Ultrasonic-assisted machining has proven to deliver high-quality surface finishes on difficult materials (e.g. hard metal alloys, ceramics, multi-material stacks) that are required in manufacturing of airplane engines, advanced military technologies, miniaturized semiconductor applications, and electric vehicle manufacturing.

"Working alongside our Aerospace and Defense customer, we were able to quantitatively and qualitatively prove the value and impact of Acoustech's ultrasonic equipment being added to their machining operations," said Nick Noble, Director of Business Development and Customer Success at Acoustech Systems.

The company offers a turnkey solution for customers that includes equipment, installation, training, and on-going customer support suitable for high precision continuous operation in mission critical manufacturing environments. Acoustech is expanding operations at their 41,500 square foot facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky and is currently hiring engineers and machinists to keep pace with growing customer requests.

Acoustech Systems is a high growth technology company that builds revolutionary ultrasonic technology for industry-standard machining equipment. Acoustech's technology delivers quantitatively improved surface finish, productivity, and profitability, to companies working with hard-to-machine materials (e.g. ceramics, multi-stack materials, Inconel, hard metal alloys, brittle materials). The company's flagship solution combines the latest in ultrasonics, sustainable manufacturing, and industrial automation in order to reduce the friction between cutting tools and material surfaces. Acoustech's technology has been validated by third party laboratories and is trusted by dozens of aerospace, defense, semiconductor, medical, and industrial customers. Visit www.acoustechsystems.com to learn more.

