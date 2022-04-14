Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size Worth $13.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The incidence rate of diabetes has been increasing dramatically. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021 there were about 537 million diabetic cases, which is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Diabetes is among the leading cause of blindness in people. Blindness is caused due to leaking or rupturing of retinal blood vessels, which may be permanent or temporary in nature depending on the disease stage. Studies suggest that in 2020 the number of diabetic retinopathy cases were about 103.12 million; the cases are expected to reach 160.5 million by 2045.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment accounted for the largest revenue share, by type, in 2021. The presence of a large number of patients within the bracket of fewer than 10 years of diabetic history contributed to the large size of this segment.

The anti-VEGF segment accounted for the largest revenue share, by management, in 2021. The high applicability of these drugs in the treatment and early diagnosis of mild to moderate cases of non-proliferative DR treatment is among the prime factors leading to segmental growth.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The large population base in this region, high prevalence of diabetes, and rising geriatric population are likely to bolster the market.

Read 120-page market research report, "Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Proliferative DR, Non-proliferative DR), By Management (Anti-VEGF Therapy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery, Vitrectomy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Growth & Trends

Rising patient awareness levels and increasing healthcare expenditure are also among the factors which are likely to propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in both developed and developing nations is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. According to the Population Reference Bureau report titled "Aging in the United States", the number of people in the U.S. aged 65 years and over was projected to increase from around 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million by 2060. Early detection and treatment guidelines for diabetic retinopathy had significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related constraints. When compared to 2019, intravitreal injections for diabetic retinopathy had decreased significantly globally throughout the pandemic, ranging from around 30 to over 100 percent reduction. However, now that the lockdown restrictions have been removed, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic retinopathy market based on type, management, and region:

Diabetic Retinopathy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Diabetic Retinopathy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Diabetic Retinopathy Market

Bayer AG

Allergan plc

Novartis AG

Oxurion NV

Sirnaomics Inc.

Genentech

Alimera Sciences

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

BCN Peptides

Kowa Company, Ltd.

