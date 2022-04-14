Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) announces it has retained Jasper Gatrill of Vancouver, B.C. to provide corporate communications services commencing April 1, 2022.

Mr. Gatrill has held various corporate communications consulting roles with TSX-V and CSE listed companies. Prior thereto, he held positions with two national brokerage firms and worked as a manager and analyst in Listed Issuer Services of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Gatrill is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned his B. Comm. (Finance) from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Gatrill commented, "Sun Summit is a first-rate mineral exploration company and I am pleased to be joining at an opportune time. Its gold-silver-zinc Buck project is located in a safe jurisdiction with incredible infrastructure including rail, power and road access that facilitates year-round drilling. With a strong management/technical team having recently closed a $6,000,000 financing, the Company intends to complete a significant drill program in 2022 to follow up on last year's drilling success. I look forward to working with one of the best junior exploration groups."

Sun Summit has granted Mr. Gatrill an option to purchase 200,000 shares for a period of three years at a price of $0.39 per share. The option vests at the rate of 50,000 shares every three months, commencing three months from granting. Mr. Gatrill has advised Sun Summit that he does not currently own any shares of the Company nor does he have any right to purchase shares other than under this option.

Mr. Gatrill will be paid a fee of $7,000 per month (to be paid from the Company's working capital) for his services for a term of six months, which term may be extended by mutual agreement of both parties.

Sun Summit thanks the Company's previous corporate communications provider, Nancy Curry, for her many years of dedicated service.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Property located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns with year-round drilling access. The Buck Property has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

Jasper Gatrill

Corporate Communications

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Tel. 778-588-9606

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120393