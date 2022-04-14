- (PLX AI) - Citigroup Q1 net income USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,100 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.02 vs. estimate USD 1.1
- • Q1 revenue USD 19,200 million vs. estimate USD 18,150 million
- • Fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions - buoyed by higher rates - led to year over year revenue growth of 18% in Treasury and Trade Solutions
- • CEO says the current macro backdrop impacted Investment Banking as we saw a contraction in capital market activity
- • Says this remains a key area of investment
