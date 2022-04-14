FinancialNewsMedia.com: Advancements of CAR-T Cell Therapies Importance Grows While Cancer Cases Increasing

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - CAR-T therapy is a sort of treatment in which a patient's T cells which is a type of immune system cell, are genetically modified to attack cancer cells in the lab. T cells are extracted from the blood of a patient. The gene for a specific receptor that binds to a specific protein on the patient's cancer cells is then transferred to T cells in the lab. A chimeric antigen receptor is a unique type of receptor (CAR). CAR-T units are generated in large numbers in the lab and then infused into the patient. CAR-T therapy is used to treat specific types of blood malignancies, and it is also being researched for other cancers. CAR T therapy is also known as Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. T cells are used in CAR T therapy since they are generally responsible for destroying malignant cells and virus-infected cells. Cancer cells are known to hide from the immune system, but scientists have been able to improve T cells' ability to locate and kill cancer cells using CAR T therapy. A report from Polaris Market Research projected that the global CAR-T cell therapy market was valued at USD 1,965.8 million in 2021, expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.16 % during the forecast period (2029). The report said: "CAR T therapy market is expected to grow due to the growing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe. This treatment has captured the attention of researchers and the public because of the remarkable responses they have produced in patients. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two CAR T treatments in 2017, one for children with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and the other for adults with advanced lymphomas." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Sierra Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA), Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS), Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX).

"Continuous growth has been witnessed in biotechnology and life science sectors for the treatment of cancer using chimeric antigen receptors. Increased patient assistance programs (PAPs), increased government activities for cancer awareness, rising cancer prevalence worldwide, and strong R&D initiatives from key companies are all driving CAR-T cell therapy market expansion. With the growing need for cell-based therapy, producers have started investing in the manufacturing of this therapy. North America is expected to dominate the global CAR-T cell therapy market due to the increasing cancer cases and growing emergence of the biotechnological sector. North America is witnessing an increasing number of cancer cases which is increasing the market demand for cancer therapies in the region… The presence of key players in the region are focusing on expanding their global presence, is fueling the CAR-T cell therapy market."

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS:Oncolytics Biotech Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-Cancer Activity of Pelareorep Combined with CAR T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors in Science Translational Medicine- Oncolytics Biotech today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic anti-cancer activity of pelareorep combined with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in solid tumors. The paper, entitled "Oncolytic virus-mediated expansion of dual-specific CAR T cells improves efficacy against solid tumors in mice," was published in Science Translational Medicine in collaboration with researchers at several prestigious institutions, including the Mayo Clinic and Duke University. A link to the paper can be found by clicking here.

"Having these results published in such a high-impact journal provides important external validation of their significance," said Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. "While CAR T cells have generated long-term cures in hematologic malignancies1, the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) of solid organ cancers have thus far limited their efficacy in these indications. Pelareorep has repeatedly been shown to reverse immunosuppressive TMEs, and in the present publication pelareorep is shown to enable the effectiveness of CAR T cells in multiple murine solid tumor models. This is a powerful finding that, if translated to the clinic, could significantly improve the prognosis of patients with a variety of highly prevalent cancers by providing a novel and potentially durable treatment option. By demonstrating the ability to improve T cell perseverance, reduce antigen escape, and overcome challenging solid tumor TMEs, the inclusion of pelareorep addresses the three most challenging roadblocks to effective CAR T therapy."

Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development, added, "Despite revolutionizing the treatment of certain cancers and surpassing a billion dollars in sales last year, CAR T therapies currently only serve a small subset of patients suffering from hematologic malignancies. With these latest results, we now have strong preclinical evidence that pelareorep can fully unlock the value of CAR T therapies by expanding their commercial potential to the significantly larger market of cancer patients who are battling solid tumors."

Preclinical studies published in the paper evaluated the persistence and efficacy of pelareorep-loaded CAR T cells ("CAR/Pela therapy") in multiple murine solid tumor models. The effects of combining CAR/Pela therapy with a subsequent intravenous dose of pelareorep ("pelareorep boost") were also investigated. Key data and conclusions from the paper include:

The persistence and anti-cancer activity of CAR T cells improved drastically when loaded with pelareorep. Compared to either treatment alone, treatment with CAR/Pela therapy led to statistically significant survival benefits in murine skin and brain cancer models.

CAR/Pela therapy followed by a pelareorep boost led to enhanced efficacy in murine skin and brain cancer models and tumor cures in >80% of treated mice in each model.

Loading CAR T cells with pelareoep led to improved cancer cell targeting and prevented antigen escape in vivo by generating CAR T cells with dual specificity that target their designed antigen and the native T cell receptor antigen. These results indicate that CAR/Pela therapy may provide longer-lasting therapeutic benefits compared to treatment with CAR T cells alone.

Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and co-author of the paper commented, "These exciting results are an excellent example of how we are leveraging collaborations with key opinion leaders and premier research institutions to broaden pelareorep's potential therapeutic impact. This allows us to remain primarily focused on our lead breast cancer program, which has shown how pelareorep's ability to promote tumor T cell infiltration leads to synergy with checkpoint inhibitors in the clinic. These newly published preclinical findings show pelareorep's synergistic benefits extend even beyond checkpoint inhibitors and highlight an opportunity to increase our addressable patient population. As we pursue this opportunity moving forward, we intend to utilize relationships with academic or industry partners so that we can continue to execute on our clinical and corporate objectives with efficiency."CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Sierra Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) recently announced that the companies have entered into an agreement under which GSK will acquire Sierra Oncology, a California-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeted therapies for the treatment of rare forms of cancer, for $55 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of $1.9 billion (£1.5 billion).

Myelofibrosis is a fatal cancer of the bone marrow impacting the normal production of blood cells. Anaemia represents a high unmet medical need in patients with myelofibrosis. At diagnosis, approximately 40% of patients are already anaemic, and it is estimated that nearly all patients will eventually develop anaemia. Patients treated with the most commonly used JAK inhibitor will often require transfusions, and more than 30% will discontinue treatment due to anaemia. Anaemia and transfusion dependence are strongly correlated with poor prognosis and decreased overall survival. Momelotinib has a differentiated mode of action with inhibitory activity along key signalling pathways.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted final approval for TLANDO (testosterone undecanoate), an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, or hypogonadism in adult males.

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, "The FDA approval of TLANDO brings to market an oral formulation of testosterone that we believe will prove beneficial to physicians and their patients. We have recently expanded our commercial organization to 108 sales representatives and expect to leverage our relationships with urologists and endocrinologists to drive adoption of TLANDO. This approval also reinforces the opportunity for Antares to continue to drive share gains in the TRT market with both TLANDO and XYOSTED and support our future growth with an expanded commercial portfolio.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), recently announced that two abstracts featuring non-clinical data from studies evaluating FAP-2286 and Rubraca and a Trial-in-Progress poster detailing the Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans.

In a new non-clinical data analysis, FAP-2286 demonstrated potent affinity for human fibroblast activation protein (FAP) by biochemical and cell-based assays. Additionally, lutetium-177 (177Lu)-FAP-2286 showed longer tumor retention, resulting in greater tumor inhibition as compared to lutetium-177 (177Lu)-FAPI-46, a FAP-targeted radiotracer developed for therapeutic applications at the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, recently announced positive topline results from the registrational TRIDENT-1 study across all four ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts, as reported by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR).

"We are very encouraged by the topline results from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 by BICR shared today and continue to believe repotrectinib is a potentially best-in-class drug candidate for patients with ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC," said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "The confirmed ORR data and 95% confidence intervals across all four cohorts remain strong, and the initial estimated Kaplan-Meier landmark analyses based on limited median follow-up of approximately 10 months for both duration of response and progression free survival in the TKI-naïve population are trending in the direction we had hoped for given this is the highest area of unmet medical need. We believe a differentiated profile is built upon a strong ORR and durability of response that could improve upon the current standard of care."

