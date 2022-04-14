- (PLX AI) - D.R. Horton will acquire Vidler for $15.75 per share in cash.
- • Vidler owns a portfolio of premium water rights and other water-related assets in the southwestern United States in markets where D.R. Horton operates that require water for development, but face a lack of adequate supply
- • The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $291 million, and the transaction is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions
