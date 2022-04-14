

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corporation (UIS), an information technology firm, said on Thursday that it has named Debra McCann as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 2 to succeed Mike Thomson who is moving to the role of Chief Operating Officer.



Thomson was named as COO in November last year. The appointment was to be effective upon the hiring of a new finance chief.



McCann joins Unisys from Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), where she most recently served as treasurer and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A. Prior to joining D&B in 2009, she was Senior Director of FP&A, Risk Management and Procurement at Cegedim.







