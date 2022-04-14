



Original-Research: Formycon AG - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Formycon AG

Unternehmen: Formycon AG

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 14.04.2022

Kursziel: 89,00 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: 20.05.2021: Hochstufung von HInzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 78,00 auf EUR 89,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Formycon hat eine EUR650 Mio.-Transaktion mit dem Unternehmen Athos KG der Gebrüder Strüngmann bekannt gegeben, im Rahmen derer das Unternehmen seine Beteiligung an den beiden Biosimilars FYB201 (Referenzprodukt: Lucentis) und FYB202 (Referenzprodukt: Stelara) erhöhen wird. Darüber hinaus werden Athos und Formycon-Aktionär Active Ownership Formycon eine Kreditlinie in Höhe von 50 Millionen Euro gewähren. Wir schätzen, dass infolge des Deals die Lizenzgebühr von Formycon auf Erlöse von FYB201 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 15 % und auf Erlöse von FYB202 von ca. 9 % auf ca. 35 % steigen werden. Im Gegenzug wird Formycon 4 Mio. neue Aktien an Athos ausgeben. Nach der Transaktion, die voraussichtlich bis Ende des laufenden Quartals abgeschlossen sein wird, wird Athos mit einem Anteil von 26,6 % der größte Anteilseigner von Formycon sein. Dieser Teil der Transaktion wird mit EUR83,41 je Aktie oder EUR334 Mio. bewertet. Der Restbetrag von EUR316 Mio. ist ein Earnout, unter dem Athos an Lizenzgebühren für FYB201 und FYB202 partizipieren wird. Wir gehen davon aus, dass die Erhöhung der Lizenzgebühren an Formycon die 36-prozentige Erhöhung der ausstehenden Aktien und den Mittelabfluss aufgrund des Earnouts bei weitem überwiegen wird. Formycon hat erklärt, dass es fünf Biosimilars parallel entwickeln kann. Formycons Portfolio von Biosimilar-Kandidaten besteht derzeit aus vier benannten Verbindungen - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 und FYB206. Die Referenzprodukte für die ersten drei dieser Verbindungen sind bekannt, und wir gehen davon aus, dass Formycon das Referenzprodukt für FYB206 noch in diesem Jahr ankündigen wird. Wir rechnen damit, dass FYB201, FYB202 und FYB203 alle bis Ende 2024 auf den Markt kommen werden. Dies deutet darauf hin, dass Formycon bis 2025/26 neben FYB206 vier weitere Biosimilar-Kandidaten in der Entwicklung haben wird. Formycon und die Tochtergesellschaften von Athos haben die Entwicklung von FYB201, FYB202 und FYB203 (Referenzprodukt: Eylea) kofinanziert. Die höheren Lizenzeinnahmen aus dem Athos-Deal und die Erlöse aus der Kreditlinie werden es Formycon ermöglichen, die zukünftige Entwicklung von Biosimilars unabhängig von Partnern zu finanzieren. Dies wird die durchschnittliche Lizenzgebühr des Unternehmens weiter erhöhen. Die Aussichten sowohl für das Wachstum als auch für die Margenausweitung sehen daher sehr günstig aus. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei und heben das Kursziel von EUR78,00 auf EUR89,00 an.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 78.00 to EUR 89.00.

Abstract:

Formycon has announced a EUR650m transaction with the Strüngmann Brothers company, Athos KG, under which it will raise its participation in the two biosimilars FYB201 (reference product: Lucentis) and FYB202 (reference product: Stelara). In addition, Athos and Formycon shareholder Active Ownership will extend a EUR50m credit line to Formycon. We estimate that Formycon's royalty on FYB201 sales will rise from ca. 9% to ca. 15% and on FYB202 sales from ca. 9% to ca. 35% as a consequence of the deal. In return, Formycon will issue 4 million new shares to Athos. Following the transaction, which is expected to complete by the end of the current quarter, Athos will be the largest shareholder in Formycon with a 26.6% stake. This part of the transaction is valued at EUR83.41 per share or EUR334m. The balance of EUR316m is in the form of an earnout under which Athos will participate in FYB201 and FYB202 royalties. We expect the increase in royalties to Formycon as a result of the deal to greatly outweigh the impact of the 36% increase in shares outstanding and the cash outflow due to the earnout. Formycon has stated it can develop five biosimilars in parallel. Formycon's portfolio of biosimilar candidates currently consists of four named compounds - FYB201, FYB202, FYB203 and FYB206. The reference products for the first three of these compounds are known and we expect Formycon to announce the reference product for FYB206 later this year. We expect FYB201, FYB202 and FYB203 to have all reached the market by the end of 2024. This suggests that by 2025/26 Formycon will have four other biosimilar candidates in addition to FYB206 under development. Formycon and Athos' subsidiaries have co-financed the development of FYB201, FYB202 and FYB203 (reference product: Eylea). The higher royalty income stemming from the Athos deal and the proceeds from the credit line will enable Formycon to finance future biosimilar development independently of partners. This will raise the company's average royalty rate further. The outlook for both growth and margin expansion thus looks very favourable. We maintain our Buy recommendation and raise the price target from EUR78.00 to EUR89.00.

