Boom Supersonic and American Express Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring Exclusive Experiences to American Express Card Members

The multi-year program will kick-off with the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2022

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced a multi-year partnership with American Express. This partnership extends to American Express Card Members who will have first-hand access to curated and immersive aviation experiences that showcase Overture, the flagship sustainable supersonic airliner from Boom.

"Boom is incredibly proud to partner with American Express across our efforts to build the supersonic, sustainable future of travel," said Kathy Savitt, Boom's president and chief business officer. "Together we'll also give American Express Card Members unique access to Overture once launched and what promises to be a transformational passenger experience."

To launch the partnership, American Express Platinum Card Members will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for a bespoke experience designed by Boom at the world-famous Farnborough International Airshow in July 2022. Located in Hampshire, United Kingdom, Card Members will get an insider's look at the future of the aviation industry, while learning about the latest advancements from Boom, including updates on Overture. American Express Card Members will also get exclusive access to industry-leading pioneers, while surrounded by the industry's elite at this global, biennial event.

The bespoke Card Member experience will include:

Three days at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 with special access to tours, exhibitions, air show demonstrations, and more

Immersive tour of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Operations Center featuring U.S. military aircraft displays

Up close views of aircraft on the airfield

Private tour and dinner reception at Brooklands Museum, hosted by former chief pilot of British Airways' Concorde fleet, Captain Mike Bannister

Daily hospitality with exclusive access to the Boom Supersonic chalet

American Express Platinum Card Members can learn more here . Eligible Card Members can purchase tickets through their Concierge by calling the number on the back of their Card and selecting or saying "Concierge" when prompted.

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership with Boom Supersonic," said Dean Robbins, Vice President of Global Travel and Gift Card Partnerships at American Express. "With this multi-year program, we hope to bring our Eligible Card Members unique and exclusive access to some of the aviation industry's most iconic events"

Boom and American Express share a commitment to sustainability, which represents another key pillar of the relationship. American Express became a founding member of the Boom Sustainable Travel Forum to ensure that travel remains a net good for society and the planet. The Sustainable Travel Forum convened for the inaugural Net Good Summit in November 2021, where leaders from American Express shared how others in the travel industry can drive action and innovation in sustainable travel.

In March 2021, American Express Ventures announced a strategic investment in Boom to support the development of Overture. In June 2021, United Airlines announced its commercial agreement under which it will purchase 15 Overture aircraft , with an option for 35 more. Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026, and carry passengers by 2029.

About Boom Supersonic



Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the Boom XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and American Express Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

About American Express



American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress , instagram.com/americanexpress , linkedin.com/company/american-express , twitter.com/americanexpress , and youtube.com/americanexpress .

