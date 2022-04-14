DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) 14-Apr-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 161.5300

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 688283

CODE: LOUF

ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 155832 EQS News ID: 1328737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

