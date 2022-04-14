

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 10.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 9.0 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a rate of 10.3 percent.



Prices for food, housing and energy, post and telecommunications, recreation and culture, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, restaurants and hotels, and health care increased in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 1.6 percent.



The core inflation rose to 9.5 percent in March from 7.9 percent in February. This was in line with initial estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI rose 1.7 percent in March, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 2.0 percent rise.







