Bariatric Surgical Devices Market size worth $ 2223.84 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Bariatric Surgical Devices Market" By Type (Stapling Devices, Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Suturing Devices), By Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Bariatric Surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Bariatric Surgical Devices Market size was valued at USD 1093.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2223.84 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bariatric Surgical Devices Market"

Global Bariatric Surgical Devices Market Overview

The increasing rate of obesity in adults due to excessive intake of calories and changing lifestyle habits are expected to fuel the Bariatric Surgical Devices Market over the predicted years. The growing prevalence of morbid obesity all across the globe is driving up market demand. Furthermore, the rate of childhood obesity has been seen to be on the rise at an alarming rate. Children who are overweight since childhood is at a higher risk than the typical adult. Chronic diseases such as excessive cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes are appearing earlier in youngsters.

The surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) across the world is amongst the important factor expected to the growth and demand of the Bariatric Surgical Devices Market. Additionally, the availability of surgeons specialized in bariatric surgical techniques is predicted to fuel the Bariatric Surgical Devices Market during the forecasted period. Owing to bariatric surgeries are becoming more popular, established and new medical surgeons are developing and qualifying their surgical abilities. As a result, there is an increase in demand for bariatric surgery equipment.

Key Developments

In June 2021 : Standard Bariatrics, Inc., based in Cincinnati , has developed the Titan SGS, a first-of-its-kind device that offers surgeons performing sleeve gastrectomy, the most common bariatric surgery for obesity, the industry's longest continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Standard Bariatrics, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Aspire Bariatrics, GI Dynamics, TransEnterix, USGI Medical, Apollo Endosurgery, Olympus, Mediflex Surgical Product, EnteroMedics.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bariatric Surgical Devices Market On the basis of Type, Procedure, and Geography.

Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By Type

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices



Stapling Devices



Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices



Suturing Devices



Accessories



Non-invasive Surgical Devices

Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By Procedure

Sleeve Gastrectomy



Gastric Bypass



Revision Bariatric Surgery



Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery



Adjustable Gastric Banding



Mini-gastric Bypass



Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Bariatric Surgical Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

