Silicone Elastomer Market to Garner $7.3 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand from the construction industry and surge in demand from the electronics industry have boosted the growth of the global silicone elastomer market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Silicone Elastomer Market by Product Type (High Temperature Vulcanized, Liquid Silicone Rubber and Room Temperature Vulcanized) and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, Apparel, Medical Devices, Home Repair & Hardware, Construction and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" As per the report, the global silicone elastomer industry was accounted for $6.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand from the construction industry and surge in demand from the electronics industry have boosted the growth of the global silicone elastomer market. However, high cost of silicone elastomer hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand from the automobile industry is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/733

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the sales of silicone elastomer due to halted manufacturing activities in end-use industries.

Owing to the shutdown of production factories and lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, the vehicle manufacturing activities declined significantly. This disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The liquid silicone rubber segment dominated the market

By product type, the liquid silicone rubber segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global silicone elastomer market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand from medical device, healthcare, and electronics industries. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as high temperature vulcanized and room temperature vulcanized.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Silicone Elastomer Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/733?reqfor=covid

The automotive segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for automobiles from Asia-Pacific region and increase in demand for silicone elastomer from automobile manufactures to reduce weight of vehicle and boost efficiency. However, the construction segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global silicone elastomer market, owing to rise in demand from developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and UAE.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global silicone elastomer market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to presence of key players & huge consumer base in the region and rise in environmental concerns about carbon emissions in China, India, and Japan. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, automobile, and medical device.

Major Market Players

ICM Products Group

KCC Corporation

Elkem AS

Mesgo S.p.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG (Wacker)

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silicone-elastomer-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Silicone Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Silicone Fabrics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Silicone Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Silicone in Construction Industry Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Silicone in Electrical and Electronic Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Silicone in Heavy Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg