Allergy Diagnostics Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 5510 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 6.0% - Valuates Reports

Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented by Type - Kit, Instrument, by Application - food allergy, Skin sensibility, Childhood allergy, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

The global Allergy Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 5510 million by 2028, from USD 3563.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Allergy Diagnostics Market

The high prevalence of allergic diseases and the resulting high economic burden, rising levels of environmental pollution, increased funding for allergy diagnostics by organizations, and increased access to healthcare insurance are all expected to fuel the growth of the allergy diagnostics market.

Furthermore, allergies are becoming more prevalent in urban areas. As a result, a growing number of primary care physicians are offering or recommending allergy Diagnostics.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

Rising environmental pollution levels is expected to drive the growth of allergy diagnostics market. The main risk factors for chronic respiratory diseases are exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants, allergens, and occupational exposure. Because of the higher exposure to environmental pollutants in cities, the prevalence of allergic disorders among city dwellers is higher than among rural dwellers (as a result of vehicular pollution and industrial activities).

Increasing food allergy is expected to drive the allergy diagnostics market growth. Allergic diseases, such as food allergies, are more common in urban and first-world settings than in rural and third-world settings. The level of sanitation and risk of infectious disease is one of the most noticeable differences between these settings. Early life exposures to bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as exposure to a diverse population of normal human body microorganisms, are likely to influence immune system development.

Climate change, air pollution, and the growing complexity of materials and types of cosmetics have all contributed to an increase in the prevalence of sensitive skin and its potential for irritation. This, in turn, is expected to fuel allergy diagnostics market expansion. As scientists in the cosmetic industry became more aware of the phenomenon, they became more concerned about the development of anti-sensitive cosmetics.

Use of mHealth apps is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the allergy diagnosis market. With only a few mHealth tools for allergic rhinitis (AR) diagnosis published in peer-reviewed journals, the use of mHealth for rhinitis diagnosis is currently limited. A new breed of point-of-care devices has emerged as a result of recent advancements in integrated biosensors, wireless communication, and power harvesting techniques.

End users (such as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories) and allergy diagnostic product manufacturers enter into reagent rental agreements. By entering into a reagent-purchase contract with the manufacturer, the end user rents or purchases instruments at a subsidized rate. This mutually beneficial agreement lowers the end user's initial capital investment while assuring the manufacturer of sales over a long period of time. Analyzers are sometimes rented out to end users on a cost-per-test basis.

The allergy diagnostics market's growth is expected to be hampered by the high costs associated with allergy diagnostic instruments.

ALLERGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The rising prevalence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations are all factors to consider.

Based on application, Assay kits is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The large share of this segment can be attributed to assay kits' widespread availability, low cost, and widespread use in allergy testing.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market By Company

bioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Omega Diagnostics

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

Stallergenes Greer

Siemens Healthcare

Lincoln Diagnostics

Hycor Biomedical

HOB Biotech Group

Alcon Laboratories

