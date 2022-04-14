TheCLUB is a new community home for music artists to form a deeper connection with their fans through unique online experiences. Created and founded by music fans, TheCLUB keeps both artist and fan firmly at the forefront of the vision.

TheCLUB is currently launched in beta at TheCLUB.tv

TheCLUB is a space for artists to share their world, beyond the music. From exclusive video-chats, to live shows in augmented reality universes, this social streaming platform is the exciting new destination for music, talent and community online.

With connection and social interaction at TheCLUB's core, fans can now experience a side of their favourite artist they haven't seen before through fun interaction and participation in shows and events. A true community-driven space, musicians and creators can now give game-changing levels of access to their fans, who can support them directly through subscribing.

Creators keep 100% of this subscription revenue, unlocking big new earning potential for both new and established artists. A place where artists and creators can push the boundaries of their live content, TheCLUB offers the highest quality audio and video, and with no user limit on streams, everyone is invited.

Taking things next-generation with LIDAR technology, creators can now stream from within TheCLUB's immersive augmented reality environments, right from their iPhone 12 (or later) or iPad Pro. This gives creators the power to create a unique virtual space for them and their fans, and a more meaningful place to spend time online.

Visit TheCLUB

TheCLUB.tv

Contacts:

For more information on TheCLUB, please contact Udaya Sharma at TheCLUB: udaya@theclub.tv +44 7786 514234