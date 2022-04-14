Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
14.04.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 19.4.2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14.4.2022 BONDS (Record Id 198584)

CORRECTION: The below mentioned instrument will not be listed on 19 April 2022
due to the instrument having a matching short name with another instrument.
Listing will take place at a later date. 

BONDS LISTING ON 19.4.2022

1 bonds issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of
19.4.2022. Please find identifiers in the attached document. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060385
