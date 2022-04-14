

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As covid deaths continue to fall, the United Sates seesm to be returning to an uptick in new infection cases.



While there is a 27 percent fall in Covid casualties in the last fornight, 22 percent increase has been recorded in the number of cases in the same period, according to the latest New York Times tally.



The United States on Wednesday recorded 43034 new cases of coronavirus infection.



With this, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,514,666.



With 1720 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reached 987,560, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Only 14887 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.



Hospital admissions reduced by 13 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 22 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2,090.



80,052,061 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 218,622,907 Americans, or 65.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.6 percent of people above 65.



45.3 percent of the eligible population, or 99,035,505 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







