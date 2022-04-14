Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

14 April 2022

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734