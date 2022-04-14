Anzeige
WKN: A14U1Q ISIN: NO0010735343 Ticker-Symbol: 2RG 
Tradegate
11.04.22
14:10 Uhr
5,890 Euro
-0,025
-0,42 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPRIS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPRIS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8805,95018:22
5,8955,94518:22
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 18:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Europris ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Europris ASA (EPR,
NO0010735343) published on February 3, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

EPR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 1.5 per share,
effective April 22, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1058812
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
