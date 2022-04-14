Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022

WKN: A0HNDR ISIN: FR0010263202 Ticker-Symbol: G5I 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:04 Uhr
59,50 Euro
+2,00
+3,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
14.04.2022
PAREF: Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 13, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • 2021 annual financial report ;
  • Board of Directors' report on corporate governance
  • Statutory Auditors' reports
  • Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors
  • Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Finance - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, on request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75 008 Paris.

IX - Financial agenda
April 28, 2022: Financial information as of March 31, 2022
May 19, 2022: Annual General Meeting of shareholder

About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 bn asset as of December 31, 2021) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 bn funds under management as of December 31, 2021), an AMF certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.7 bn as of December 31, 2021).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

PAREF Contact
Antoine CASTRO
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mail.: info@paref.com
Tél.: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86		Magali VOLET
Group Financial Officer
Mail.: info@paref.com
Tél.: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86
PR Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Tom Ruvira
+33 (0) 7 60 90 89 18
Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x52bYJVmZW6blnFyapdnb5OUm2aUkpbHbpPLyGNtYsrGaZ1plWZhl8eeZnBknm1s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73986-20220414_paref_modalites-de-mise-a-disposition-urd-2021-eng.pdf

