Transparency Market Research: Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2028, Says TMR Study

- Pharmaceutical companies in erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market witnessing vast avenues in generic versions, underpinned by key drugs losing their patent

- Promotional and awareness campaigns along with patient education to spur revenue generation; North America highly lucrative market, fueled by high prevalence of ED

ALBANY, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical companies in the erectile dysfunction drugs market have reaped massive sales revenues on the back of widespread patient education about the treatment options for the condition. Over the past few decades, the utilization of oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors in ED drugs has propelled the revenue growth. The global valuation of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2028.

Extensive use of cialis (tadalafil) and levitra/staxyn (vardenafil) in the patient population has spurred profitable opportunities in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. The demand for drug for the treatment of ED in elderly population has bolstered new revenue streams in recent years.

Extensive R&D by pharmaceutical and branded drugs manufacturers on pharmacological response test for erectile dysfunction are extending the horizon, finds TMR analysts in an in-depth report on the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Over the years, insurance coverage for the patient population has been reduced, thus impacting the growth opportunities for drug manufacturers.

Furthermore, a number of blockbuster patent expirations have gone off patent since the beginning of this decade. The trend has opened a new avenue for generic drug manufacturers, assert the authors of the study on the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market.

Key Findings of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Study

Global Prevalence of ED Reinforces Treatment Innovations: The increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction has propelled the adoption of medication drugs. The prevalence of the problem has increased on the back of the rapidly aging population in developing and developed economies. Pharmaceutical companies have been leveraging the synergistic abilities of mergers & acquisitions and research collaborations. This has nudged drug manufacturers to continue developing novel medications. Ongoing clinical trials will pave the way to innovative medications for ED.

The increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction has propelled the adoption of medication drugs. The prevalence of the problem has increased on the back of the rapidly aging population in developing and developed economies. Pharmaceutical companies have been leveraging the synergistic abilities of mergers & acquisitions and research collaborations. This has nudged drug manufacturers to continue developing novel medications. Ongoing clinical trials will pave the way to innovative medications for ED. Growing Product Approvals in Key Regions Invigorates Revenue Potential: Drug manufacturers are keen on improving the safety and efficacy of drugs in the newly launched medications. A proper understanding of psychological and organic causes of ED will enrich the revenue potential of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. In developed nations, notably the U.S., have in recent years witnessed approval of new drugs, and thus, has offered impetus to the expansion of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market.

Drug manufacturers are keen on improving the safety and efficacy of drugs in the newly launched medications. A proper understanding of psychological and organic causes of ED will enrich the revenue potential of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. In developed nations, notably the U.S., have in recent years witnessed approval of new drugs, and thus, has offered impetus to the expansion of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Loss of Patent Exclusivity of Branded Drugs to Turn Attention Toward Generics: In recent years, loss of patent exclusivity of key drugs in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market has broadened the scope of commercialization of generic drugs in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Major pharmaceutical companies are keen on tapping into the emerging revenue streams and increase their generic drug pipeline.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: Key Drivers

Prevalence of ED in men above 40 years is a key driver of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. ED has been frequently associated with considerable emotional and psychological consequences on the quality of life of the patient. This has been driving the impetus for the various treatment options worldwide.

Growing awareness about the numerous risk factors of ED, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, and hyperlipidemia will spur innovations in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market in 2020. The U.S. and Canada have contributed sizable share of revenues to this regional market, propelled by widespread intake of ED drugs for treatment among the patient population.

held a major share of the global the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market in 2020. The U.S. and have contributed sizable share of revenues to this regional market, propelled by widespread intake of ED drugs for treatment among the patient population. Asia Pacific is another lucrative region in the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Rise in patient education about the risk factors and awareness about the treatment options have reinforced the adoption of products.

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vivus, Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., and Pfizer, Inc.

Global Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: Segmentation

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market, by Drug

Viagra

Cialis

Staxyn/Levitra

Stendra/Spedra

Others

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

