The "Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies the growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe's growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the declining preference for buying new furniture and a growing number of office spaces.

The report on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.

Also, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Companies Mentioned

Brunner GmbH

Global Furniture Group

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd

ITAB Group

KI

Kinnarps AB

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

