Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Partnership With Capital Raise Agency

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / MLFB is pleased to announce our latest partnership with Capital Raise Agency. We have spent several weeks vetting multiple Investor marketing agencies and have determined that the Capital Raise Agency is a valuable addition to our funding platform moving forward. They will be supplementing our efforts to market the current REG A+ financing and more specifically with our longer-term goal of reaching a broader base of investors. Our primary focus to grow and ensure sustainability for MLFB continues and this addition to our "toolbox" benefits our existing and future shareholders. There is no question that working with a great company like Capital Raise Agency is an intelligent way to move that forward.

Dawson Russell is the Founder and CEO of Capital Raise Agency. He stated, "we have been in the capital raise space for 15+ years and have supported over 100 capital raises in the process - that being said, we have seen a lot of different investment opportunities, but it is rare that we find a project as unique as MLFB. We are extremely excited to help tell the incredible story of MLFB to prospects and investors alike. We look forward to sharing this story and investment opportunity with the Registered Investment Advisor, Family Office, and Retail Investor communities."

