

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree has recalled over 1 million Crafter's Square Glue Guns due to risk of fire and burn.



According to Consumer Products Safety Commission, the glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards. The retailer has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.



The recall involves Crafter's Square Glue Guns, which were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1.



The recalled products dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip.



The company has asked its customers to immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter's Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.







