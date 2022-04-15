Anzeige
Freitag, 15.04.2022
Oster-Börsenlektüre! Ist das die BioTech-Aktie 2022?
Hisense Enters the Homes of Paris Saint-Germain Players, Introducing Its Second Year of Partnership with the Club

QINGDAO, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and Paris Saint-Germain step into their second year of partnership and join forces to launch their second commercial today.

Looking back on 2021, Hisense has released an impressive commercial featuring football stars such as Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di Maria, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe to highlight the excellent quality of Hisense. The first commercial received extensive attention and was praised both online and offline.

Today, Hisense released its second collaborative commercial with Paris Saint-Germain. Ángel Di María and Presnel Kimpembe are back on the commercial while Leo Messi, Marquinhos, and Idrissa Gueye joined the crew for their first Hisense commercial. The advertisement showcases a variety of Hisense home appliances in a comfortable home environment and highlights the superiority technology of Hisense products through the lens of a footballer's daily life. The continued partnership and high level of engagement from each player reflect Paris Saint-Germain's support and recognition of Hisense and signifies that the Hisense brand is widely appreciated and supported worldwide.

