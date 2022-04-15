A Spanish-Italian research group has developed a solid-state thermal-to-electric energy converter based on hybrid thermionic-photovoltaics (TIPV) for different applications. It consists of a three-terminal TIPV device made with a tungsten (W) thermionic cathode, a PV/anode structure made of an indium phosphide (n-InP) anode, and a photovoltaic cell based on indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs).Researchers at the Solar Energy Institute of the Technical University of Madrid in Spain and the Institute of Structure of Matter of the National Research Council in Italy have developed a solid-state thermal-to-electric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...