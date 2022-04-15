Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2022 | 08:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes the Annual Report for 2021

Immunicum AB.

Immunicum shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2021 Annual Report by contacting the company by e-mail, ir@immunicum.com.

This information is information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 15 April 2022.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB

Attachments

  • 220415_Immunicum_AR2021_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3e929ea-f1bd-4d12-9b5a-383f013c5152)
  • Immunicum_AnnualReport_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70fc6cbe-fd26-4f1f-b371-d1bcdf64633f)
  • Immunicum_A°rsredovisning_ESEF_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d55e098c-73ab-409e-ace0-7c724a84c3f2)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
