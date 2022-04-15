The cost of solar panel raw material polysilicon topped $40/kg this week, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Association, continuing a three-month upward trend.The silicon branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Association (CNMA) this week reported the price of polysilicon reached CNY 255/kg ($40.04, based on yesterday's exchange rate), thus continuing the upward trend that started 13 weeks ago. The latest price had risen 0.32% from last week. The association also revealed polysilicon production output in China this month is expected to be between 54,000 and 55,000 metric tons, with poly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...