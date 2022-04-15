DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2022 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1827.4108

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96441324

CODE: LCJD LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN

April 15, 2022 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)