DJ Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (XCO2 LN) Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2022 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3537

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1510400

CODE: XCO2 LN

ISIN: LU1981859819

